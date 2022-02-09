In 2021, Turkiye’s animal production is expected to increase by 4.5 percent.

TurkStat reports that the total number of animals reached 75.8 million last year.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to data released by the country’s statistical authority on Wednesday, Turkiye’s animal production increased by 4.5 percent, or around 3.3 million animals, year over year in 2021.

According to TurkStat, the total number of animals in Turkiye increased to 75.76 million in 2018, up from 72.49 million in 2020.

The total number of bovine animals, which includes cattle and buffalos, was 18 million in 2021, down 0.7 percent from the previous year.

The number of ovine animals, such as sheep and goats, increased by 6.3 percent to 57.5 million during the same time period, according to official data.

Last year, Turkiye had more than 204,000 donkeys, horses, mules, camels, and pigs, according to the figures.

On an annual basis, the country produced 398.1 million poultry animals, including chickens, turkeys, ducks, and geese, up 3.1 percent.

According to the data, the country’s wool production was 85,916 tons, up 7.7% year on year.

In addition, the country produced 96,344 tons of honey from 8.7 million beehives last year, and 76 tons of silkworm cocoons.