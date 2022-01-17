In 2021, Turkiye’s budget deficit will be $ 21.6 billion.

Official data shows that tax revenues totaled (dollar)131 billion last year, with interest payments totaling (dollar)20.4 billion.

ANKARA (Turkey)

The Treasury and Finance Ministry announced on Monday that Turkey’s central government budget balance in 2021 had a deficit of 192.3 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)21.6 billion).

The deficit widened by 9.7% from a 175.3 billion Turkish lira ((dollar)25 billion) deficit in 2020, falling short of the government’s target.

The budget deficit was expected to be 230 billion Turkish liras ((dollar)27.7 billion) last year, according to the medium-term economic program released in September 2021.

Last year, Turkiye’s budget revenues increased 36.8% year on year to 1.4 trillion liras ((dollar)158.4 billion).

In 2021, its spending totaled nearly 1.6 trillion liras ((dollar)180 billion), up 32.9 percent from the previous year.

In 2021, the budget balance, excluding interest payments, showed a deficit of 11.4 billion liras ((dollar)1.3 billion).

During the same period, tax revenues totaled 1.2 trillion liras (US$131 billion), while interest payments totaled 180.9 billion liras (US$20.4 billion).

In 2021, one US dollar was worth 8.8880 liras on average, and 13.3384 in December.

Figures for each month

The central government’s budget balance in December 2021 showed a deficit of 145.7 billion Turkish liras (approximately (dollar)10.9 billion), up from 43 billion Turkish liras (approximately (dollar)5.5 billion in December 2020.

Last month, budget revenues totaled 135.1 billion liras ((dollar)10.1 billion), up 40% year on year.

Last month, Turkiye’s budget expenditures doubled from a year ago, reaching 280.8 billion liras ($21.1 billion).

In December 2021, the central government’s budget balance, excluding interest payments, showed a deficit of 136.7 billion liras ((dollar)10.3 billion).