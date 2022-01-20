In 2021, Turkiye’s trade with Latin America and the Caribbean will set a new high.

In 2021, Turkiye’s trade volume with Latin America and the Caribbean will set a new high.

Relations between Latin America and the Caribbean are at the forefront of the agenda as the Salvadoran President visits Turkiye.

Turkish exports to Latin American and Caribbean countries reached a new high of (dollar)12.8 billion in January-November of last year, as Turkiye strengthens its political and economic ties with these countries.

Relations between Latin America and the Caribbean are once again on Turkiye’s agenda, thanks to a visit by Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele on Thursday.

In order to improve its relations with Latin America and the Caribbean, Turkiye has pursued a more active policy toward these countries in recent years.

In 2006, the country updated its Latin America and Caribbean Action Plan, and it declared Latin America and Caribbean Year.

A road map for opening up to the region was also included in the plan.

With a combined population of 629 million people, a GDP of (dollar)5.3 trillion, emerging economies like Brazil and Mexico, abundant natural resources, and a growing middle class, Latin America and the Caribbean offer significant opportunities.

The talks on a free trade agreement with the countries in the region are still ongoing.

As part of Turkiye’s commercial and economic cooperation agreements with 18 regional countries, including Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Colombia, the necessary legal infrastructure for a joint economic commission has been established.

A free trade agreement (FTA) between Turkiye and Chile went into effect in 2011, and another with Venezuela will go into effect in 2020.

Ecuador, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru are currently negotiating FTAs.

Turkiye hopes to sign an FTA with regional organizations like the Caribbean Community, MERCOSUR, and the Pacific Alliance in this context.

Exports hit a new annual high.

Turkiye’s foreign trade volume with this region reached an all-time high of (dollar)12.8 billion in January-November last year, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute.

During the same 11-month period, the country’s exports to Latin America and the Caribbean totaled (dollar)5.13 billion, surpassing all previous annual export totals.

Turkiye exported (dollar)3.2 billion to the region in 2020, while it imported (dollar)6.4 billion.

In 2006, when the roadmap for opening up to the region was created, bilateral trade volume was around (dollar)3.4 billion.

In terms of exports and imports, Brazil stands out.

Brazil, with (dollar)940.1 million in exports from Turkiye between January and November, came in second.

