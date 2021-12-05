In 2022, American families will receive ‘New Year’ (dollar)1,400 stimulus checks – here’s how to find out if you qualify.

In 2022, US families may be eligible for a “New Year” stimulus check worth up to $1,400.

President Joe Biden’s (dollar)1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in the spring, has been providing much-needed funds to families across the country.

While calls for a fourth round have been made, it appears unlikely that Congress will pass such a bill anytime soon as the economy begins to recover from the coronavirus’s devastation.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) hasn’t finished sending out the third round of Economic Impact Payments, so some families may receive a payment as early as early 2022.

When eligible taxpayers file their 2021 tax returns in the spring of next year, the final batch of checks will be mailed.

Parents of children born in 2021 are eligible for the money, but they must first file their tax returns.

The third round of direct payments, which went out earlier this year, were based on the most recent tax return filed, so there would have been no newborns in 2021.

They would still need to meet the income eligibility requirements, as with previous payments.

Single filers must earn no more than (dollar)75,000 per year in adjusted gross income, while married couples filing jointly must earn no more than (dollar)150,000.

For the most up-to-date information on Covid-19 relief, visit our stimulus checks live blog…

If a single-filer earns more than (dollar)80,000, or a couple filing jointly earns more than (dollar)160, their checks will be reduced or phased out.

The exact number of families owing a (dollar)1,400 stimulus check is unknown, but it is thought to be in the millions.

The exact figure will not be known until the total number of births for 2021 is announced.

There were 3.61 million births in the United States in 2020, down from 3.75 million in 2019.

If there was a baby boom in 2021, it will not be apparent until the birth rate is known.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.