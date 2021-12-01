In 2022, American families will receive ‘New Year’ (dollar)1,400 stimulus checks – here’s how to find out if you qualify.

In 2022, American families will receive ‘New Year’ (dollar)1,400 stimulus checks – here’s how to see if you’re eligible.

Families in the United States may be eligible for a $1,400 “New Year” stimulus check in 2022.

President Joe Biden’s (dollar)1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan, which was signed into law in the spring, has provided much-needed funds to families across the country.

While there have been calls for a fourth round, it appears unlikely that Congress will pass such a bill anytime soon as the economy recovers from the coronavirus’s devastation.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) hasn’t finished sending out the third round of Economic Impact Payments, so some families may receive a payment in early 2022.

When eligible taxpayers file their 2021 tax returns in the spring of next year, the last batch of checks will be distributed.

Parents of children born in 2021 are eligible for the funds, but they must first file their tax returns.

The third round of direct payments, which went out earlier this year, were based on the most recent tax return filed, so there would have been no newborns in 2021.

They would still need to meet the income eligibility requirements, as with previous payments.

Single filers must earn no more than (dollar)75,000 in adjusted gross income per year, while married couples filing jointly must earn no more than (dollar)150,000 per year.

If a single-filer earns more than (dollar)80,000 or a couple filing jointly earns more than (dollar)160,000.

The exact number of families who are owed a (dollar)1,400 stimulus check is unknown, but it is thought to be in the millions.

The exact figure will not be known until the total number of births for 2021 is announced.

The number of births in the United States in 2020 was 3.61 million, down from 3.75 million in 2019.

If there was a baby boom in 2021, it will not be apparent until the birth rate is known.

