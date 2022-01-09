In 2022, an IRS rule change could result in savers receiving a (dollar)2,000 tax break – see if you qualify.

In 2022, an IRS rule change could result in savers receiving a (dollar)2,000 tax break – see if you’re eligible.

A change in IRS rules could result in some Americans receiving tax credits worth up to (dollar)2,000 per year.

The change came after the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) broadened the range of people who qualify for the saver’s credit program.

Individual retirement accounts and 401ks are among the savings plans that are eligible for the tax credit boost.

403(b) and 457(b) are two other retirement accounts that are eligible.

The tax credit will be worth up to (dollar)1,000 for individuals in 2022, or up to (dollar)2,000 for married couples filing jointly.

Those who are married and filing jointly must have an adjusted gross income (AGI) of no more than (dollar)68,000.

Others must have an AGI of less than (dollar)34,000.

For married couples, the head of the household, and all other filers, the income limits were (dollar)66,000, (dollar)49,500, and (dollar)33,000, respectively, in 2021.

These thresholds increase each year, and for the 2020 tax year, they are (dollar)65,000, (dollar)48,750, and (dollar)32,500.

According to the Social Security Administration’s annual report from 2019, half of all workers in the United States earned less than (dollar)35,000.

When filing taxes in 2022, those who earn less than the AGI and actively contribute to retirement accounts should keep the credit in mind.

Those who qualify can receive 10%, 20%, or 50% of their first (dollar)2,000 saved.

Individuals can claim either (dollar)200, (dollar)400, or (dollar)1,000 in this way.

Taxpayers must fill out IRS form 8880 and attach it to their tax return to claim the credit.

You must also use Form 1040, 1040A, or 1040NR to file your taxes.

