The annual cost of living adjustment for Social Security recipients will increase by 5.9% next year, the largest increase since 1982, but it will be offset by rising inflation.

Monthly payments for retirees will increase by (dollar)92 in 2022, to an estimated average of (dollar)1,657.

The Senior Citizens League’s Mary Johnson, a Social Security and Medicare policy analyst, told CNN that it’s the biggest change today’s beneficiaries have seen.

Every year, a cost of living adjustment, or COLA, is given to the roughly 70 million people who receive Social Security benefits, including retirees, Americans with disabilities, and others.

It’s based on a one-year increase in inflation and is intended to assist beneficiaries in dealing with price increases.

In 2021, the adjustment was 1.3 percent, resulting in a monthly increase of roughly (dollar)20 for retirees.

However, recipients should be cautious about going on a spending spree in the face of rising inflation, as higher prices will wipe out some of the adjustment.

Medicare Part B premiums for 2022 are also on the rise, reducing their monthly Social Security checks even more.

Next year, the standard monthly Medicare Part B premium will be (dollar)170.10, up from (dollar)148.50 this year.

While the federal minimum wage has remained unchanged since 2009, many states, cities, and counties have raised their own thresholds.

Automatic cost of living adjustments based on inflation give some minimum wage workers a raise every year on or around New Year’s Day.

In some other places, the wage rises in accordance with previously enacted legislation.

According to the National Employment Law Project, 74 states, cities, and counties raised their minimum wage in 2021, with the number expected to be similar in 2022.

The minimum hourly wage in Arizona, for example, will be (dollar)12.80 in 2022, up from (dollar)12.15 this year.

In 2021, it increased by only 15 cents.

Colorado’s minimum hourly wage will be (dollar)12.56 next year, up from (dollar)12.32 now.

In Belmont, California, the minimum hourly wage will increase to (dollar)16.20 in January, up from (dollar)15.90 currently.

“Cities, states, and counties doing this without waiting for the federal government clearly helps workers,” said Yannet Lathrop, a senior researcher at the law project.

“There isn’t a single state, city, county, or region in the country where workers can live on (dollar)7.25 per hour.”

In addition, thanks to an increase in the minimum wage for federal contractors, it will rise to (dollar)15 per hour by 2022.

