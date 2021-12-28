Oil prices are expected to rise in 2022 as demand concerns are alleviated by a milder COVID-19 variant.

After nearly 3,000 cancellations over the Christmas weekend, nearly 800 new flights were canceled in the United States on Monday.

Expectations for a better demand outlook in 2022 eased concerns about the COVID-19 omicron variant, causing oil prices to rise on Tuesday.

Brent crude was trading at (dollar)78.46 per barrel at 0633 GMT, up 0.30 percent from its previous session’s close of (dollar)78.22.

The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at (dollar)75.90 per barrel at the same time, up 0.43 percent from its previous session’s close of (dollar)75.57 per barrel.

Investor concerns about flight cancellations in the United States have subsided as COVID-19 patients exhibit only minor symptoms.

As the omicron cases spread across the country, US airlines canceled another 800 flights on Monday, followed by nearly 3,000 cancellations over the Christmas holiday weekend, which is traditionally a busy travel period for Americans.

Sajid Javid, the British health minister, announced on Monday that the country will not face any more Covid-19 restrictions before the end of 2021, helping to keep prices stable.

“Until the new year, no further measures will be taken,” Javid said.

“Of course, we’ll see if we need to take any additional measures once the new year begins.”

Investors are also watching the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its allies, also known as OPEC(plus), which is meeting on Jan.

The group will vote in February on whether or not to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd).

OPEC(plus) producers agreed to stick to the planned output scheme at their previous meeting, despite requests from some countries, including the US, to increase output.