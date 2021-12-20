In 2022, Social Security recipients may be eligible for yet another large payment increase.

In 2022, Social Security claimants may be eligible for yet another large payment increase.

The average Social Security claimant will receive a (dollar)92 increase in their monthly check, bringing their total to (dollar)1,657.

Benefits will increase from (dollar)2,599 to (dollar)2,753 per month for a typical couple.

This is due to the fact that the new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is set to rise to 5.9%, affecting 64 million claimants.

The Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers (CPI-W) data is used to calculate the COLA.

The COLA protects against inflation, which is the most important benefit.

The COLA for 2022 was announced by the Social Security Administration based on data from October 2020 to October 2021, according to Boston College Research Fellow Matt Rutledge of Yahoo Finance.

Because November’s inflation numbers were even higher, “another fairly large COLA adjustment next year” is a possibility.

“It really depends on a lot of what’s going on and a lot of the things we’ve been looking at in terms of whether this inflation is going to be transitory or not, whether the ports are still going to be backed up, whether we’re still going to see labor shortages?”

“The good news, I believe, is that Social Security beneficiaries will be protected from the majority of inflation,” Mr Rutledge said.

According to Mr Rutledge, the only question is how much Social Security claimants will receive when it is cut in 2034.

In the event that Congress does nothing, media reports suggest that seniors may only receive 75 to 78 percent of their promised Social Security benefits.

About half of all seniors rely solely on Social Security to supplement their income.

That means Americans will need to “learn more” about retirement savings such as 401ks and home equity, according to Mr Rutledge.

A 401k is an employer-sponsored retirement plan that usually includes a match.

Some employers, for example, will match up to 5% of your 401k contributions.

According to a study conducted by financial services firm Charles Schwab, the average American believes you’ll need close to a (dollar)2 million savings pot to retire comfortably.

