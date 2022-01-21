In 2022, the exact dates on which Social Security, SSI, and SSDI will be paid each month are listed below.

Social Security, SSI, and SSDI payments will be made on the following dates in 2022.

In 2022, recipients of Social Security will receive larger checks, and we’ve compiled a list of the monthly payment dates.

The new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), which has already been received by a few groups, is increasing payments.

Those born between January 1st and December 20th have already received their new Social Security payments, which are distributed on the second and third Wednesdays of each month.

COLA checks for those born between the 21st and the 31st of January will be mailed out next week to those with birthdays between the 21st and the 31st.

According to a disability site run by Nolo, those on Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) follow a similar schedule.

However, depending on when you started claiming, there are some exceptions, which we’ve outlined below.

Meanwhile, Supplemental Security Income (SSI) recipients receive their checks on the first of each month, regardless of the day.

However, due to the holiday schedule, SSI claimants received their first COLA payments on December 30, 2021.

As a result, SSI claimants should not anticipate receiving a payment this month.

The full payment schedule for Social Security, SSDI, and SSI in 2022 is outlined below.

Starting with Social Security, most seniors can begin claiming benefits once they reach the age of 62.

As previously stated, SSDI claimants are said to be on the same schedule as those who began claiming after 1997.

Those who qualify for SSDI have disabilities that prevent them from working or working in the same capacity as they did previously.

These payments will be made according to a schedule that will be revealed below.

2022-01-01

2022 February

March 20, 2022

2022 April

May 20, 2022

2022 (June)

2022 – July

August of the year 2022

In September of 2022

2022 – October

November of the year 2022

30th of December 2022

According to Nolo, if you started receiving SSDI benefits before 1997, you’ll get your payments on the third of every month.

If the third falls on a weekend or an eligible holiday, you’ll receive your benefits the day before the third.

To put it another way, it doesn’t matter what day you were born.

In 2022, the following payments will be made:

The SSI payment schedule is similar to that of those who began receiving SSDI benefits in 1997 or before.

SSI payments are made on the first of every month, unless a holiday schedule affects the payment schedule.

Adults and children with disabilities or blindness who earn less than a certain amount of money and have limited resources are eligible for SSI.

SSI payments are also made to people over the age of 65 who are financially eligible but do not have a disability.

The thing is…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.