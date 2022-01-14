In 2022, the Turkish furniture industry expects to export (dollar) $6 billion.

Furniture exports in 2021 will surpass pre-pandemic levels, up 26.4 percent over 2020, according to the sector’s leader.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

According to the head of the Furniture Industry Businessmen Association (MOBSAD), the Turkish furniture sector, which ended last year with exports worth (dollar)4.3 billion, aims to reach (dollar)6 billion in 2022.

Sector exports increased by 26.4 percent from 2020 to 2021, easily surpassing the pre-pandemic level of (dollar)3.5 billion in 2019, according to Nuri Gurcan of Anadolu Agency.

“For value-added exports, raw materials should be presented to the furniture industry on the domestic market instead of being exported,” he said, adding that the price per kilogram in the sector’s exports is around (dollar)3 and can go up to (dollar)10 for members of the industry group.

To aid in this endeavor, the country should impose raw material export restrictions this year, which has been designated as the “year of exports,” according to Gurcan.

COVID-19 restrictions also benefited the furniture industry, allowing it to enter markets that China had lost due to the pandemic, according to him.

According to Gurcan, there has been a significant increase in demand for Turkish furniture, particularly from European countries and the United States.

“The European and American markets are valuable because they allow us to increase our exports per kilogram significantly.”

The price of export to these markets can be as high as (dollar)6 per kilogram.

He said, “This year, we want to increase our exports to the US market to (dollar)1 billion.”

To meet the sector’s goals, Gurcan proposes the creation of more organized industrial zones and the training of more intermediate staff.

According to him, there were 400 firms exporting more than (dollar)1 million in 2015, but by 2021, that number had more than doubled to 1,000.

According to Gurcan, the Turkish furniture industry exports to 172 countries and 202 customs points, making it the world’s sixth largest furniture exporter.

– Furniture Show in Istanbul

The Istanbul Furniture Fair will take place on January in Turkiye’s commercial and business hub.

30 years old.

During the event, Gurcan stated that the sector hopes to achieve (dollar)2 billion in furniture exports.

Due to pandemic precautions, the fair, which is Europe’s largest furniture show, will not take place in 2021.

According to him, the fair will feature over 3,000 domestic and international brands from 50 countries, as well as major buyers from the United States and Canada.

This year, as in previous years, MOBSAD will feature the most expensive furniture on display.