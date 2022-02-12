In 2022, two workforces will receive new stimulus checks worth up to (dollar)600 – find out if you’re eligible.

Workers in certain US industries will receive STIMULUS checks worth up to (dollar)600 in the coming months.

The funds come from a (dollar)700 million federal relief fund that aims to reimburse eligible workers for Covid-19-related expenses.

The funds were set aside by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to compensate workers who incurred unexpected costs, such as purchasing their own protective gear and taking unpaid leave.

A deadline for organizations to apply to distribute the funds is approaching, bringing workers closer to receiving the funds.

Workers who assisted in feeding Americans during the Covid-19 pandemic may be eligible for a Farm and Food Workers Relief grant.

According to the USDA, around (dollar)665 million was set aside for farmers and meatpackers who paid out of pocket to prepare for, prevent, and respond to the pandemic.

Expenses could include money spent on PPE, childcare, and Covid testing.

State agencies, tribal entities, and nonprofit organizations that provide services to the industries will receive the grant money.

Originally, organizations had until February 8 to apply for the funds, with workers expected to receive stimulus checks worth up to (dollar)600 later this year.

In January, the USDA announced a deadline extension, giving businesses until March 10, 2022, to submit their applications.

As Covid-19 raged in the United States, Americans who worked in grocery stores were able to see payments.

As part of the grant program, the USDA set aside (dollar)20 million to help grocery store employees, though the exact amount they will receive is unknown.

According to the agency, the funds for grocery store employees are intended to recognize their important role and help offset costs.

Farmworkers, meatpackers, and grocery store employees will not be paid by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

State agencies, nonprofit organizations, and local governments are more likely to provide them with funds.

According to the USDA website, workers will apply to grant recipients for a portion of the (dollar)700 million in relief funds.

The deadline for applications has not yet been set by the agency.

Those who did not receive the third federal (dollar)1,400 stimulus check or the (dollar)3,600 child tax credit (CTC) can get the money with their refund as millions of Americans file their 2021 tax returns.

Families who added a new dependent in 2021, as well as Americans whose income fell, may be eligible for financial assistance.

To get the money, you’ll need to file a tax return for the year 2021.

In 2022, the deadline to file your taxes is Monday, April 1st…

