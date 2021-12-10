In 2022, workers will receive the largest pay raise in over a decade – here’s how to ensure you get one.

In 2022, workers will receive the largest pay raise in over a decade – here’s how to make sure you get one.

If you’re due for a raise in the new year, you could be in line for the biggest one-year pay increase since 2008.

According to The Conference Board’s Salary Increase Budget Survey, employers plan to raise wage budgets by 3.9 percent in 2022.

The increase is prompted by a labor shortage and rising prices.

It will be the most significant increase for workers under the age of 25, including those who have changed jobs within the past year.

However, it is possible that it will not be sufficient to cover the effects of inflation on employees.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the cost of goods and services increased by 6.2% in the year ending in October.

In terms of real earnings, those who do not receive a raise of at least 6% will technically be earning less.

As wages rise and prices rise, the amount of money that can be raised decreases.

Still, don’t undervalue yourself and consider asking for a raise from your boss.

Here are some suggestions to help you increase your chances of getting a raise in 2022.

Look for ways to anticipate your boss’s and team’s needs.

This will demonstrate to upper management that you are capable, self-motivated, and a valuable asset to the organization.

Furthermore, any assistance that increases office efficiency and makes your supervisor’s job easier will be greatly appreciated.

To create a happy and fun work environment, it’s also important to cultivate positive relationships with the people you work with.

Take some time to assess your career path and set goals.

This is critical because, while hard work merits a raise, motivation, commitment, and clearly defined objectives can assist you in achieving your immediate goal of earning a raise.

Spend some time looking into the earning potential of people in your industry, with your job title, and in similar positions.

You can set realistic expectations once you know the salary range for others in your job title.

This knowledge also enables you to effectively negotiate a reasonable pay raise.

Allow your boss to prepare for the conversation by setting up a formal meeting time to discuss your professional development.

Prior to the meeting, make sure they are aware of your goals and expectations.

Unless you express your dissatisfaction with your current salary, your boss may not be aware that you are unhappy.

Be honest with them about the work you’ve been doing and how you feel about it.

As your boss considers your request, be patient.

Before they can make an official decision, they may need to get approval from other parties.

Managers are sometimes prevented from taking action because of the timing.

