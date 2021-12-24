In 2022,’stimulus’ payments worth between $1,502 and $5,980 will be issued – here’s how to get the money.

In 2022,’stimulus’ payments worth between (dollar)1,502 and (dollar)5,980 will be issued – here’s how to get your hands on the money.

IN THE NEXT YEAR, SOME low-income workers may be eligible for tax credit packages worth up to (dollar)6,000.

The Earned Income Tax Credit, a federal benefit available to low-income workers based on their family size, works as a work incentive, paying benefits as a percentage of one’s income up to a cap.

The EITC is a low-income tax credit that primarily benefits families with children.

Someone with two children, for example, can receive a credit of up to 40% of their earnings, up to (dollar)5,980, until they earn (dollar)42,000 or more.

Low-wage workers without children can receive up to (dollar)543, but that amount has been increased to (dollar)1,502 thanks to the American Rescue Plan Act.

The tax credit is fully refundable, which means that taxpayers who owe no income tax or who pay a small portion of their EITC owed can get the rest of their credit in cash.

The EITC will soon be 50 years old, and it’s important to remember how it came into being.

The tax credit was first offered in 1975 as a one-time benefit as part of a tax cut package designed to stimulate the economy.

It became permanent in 1978 after being extended several times.

Its benefits have grown over time, just as the income cap and other financial incentives have helped countless low-wage workers get by.

For the most up-to-date information on Covid-19 relief, visit our live blog on stimulus checks…

There’s renewed interest in extending the credit’s benefits or creating a new credit entirely, but it’s running into opposition in Congress.

People are still pushing for increased tax credits to ensure that everyone can make ends meet, despite the fact that the Build Back Better proposal is all but dead in Congress.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS.