In 2023, oil prices could hit (dollar)100 due to record demand, according to Goldman Sachs.

According to Goldman Sachs, oil prices could hit (dollar)100 in 2023 due to increased demand.

According to an analyst, there is insufficient supply in the face of high demand.

ANKARA (Ankara)

Despite the latest omicron coronavirus variant, an analyst from Goldman Sachs believes that crude oil prices could hit (dollar)100 per barrel in 2023 due to record high demand.

“We already had record high demand before this newest variant, and now you’re adding higher jet demand while the global economy continues to grow,” Damien Courvalin, head of energy research at the US-based multinational investment bank and financial services firm, said on Thursday.

“We have to wait for this wave to pass,” he said at an energy outlook meeting, “but that suggests that international travel should recover further next year.”

The price of international benchmark Brent crude is expected to average (dollar)85 per barrel next year, according to Courvalin, but there is a chance it could be (dollar)10 higher.

“You can see how in 2022 and 2023, we’ll average a new record high in demand,” he said.

Courvalin stated that there is “insufficient supply in the face of strong demand” when it comes to production.

Because the global oil market is “pricing in a wall of worries,” the analyst believes it is “quite conceivable” that crude prices could surpass the (dollar)100 level in some circumstances.