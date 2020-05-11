 Press "Enter" to skip to content

In 30 minutes, Dong Mingzhu makes 100M yuan in sales

By Denis Bedoya on May 11, 2020

Gree Electric Chairperson Dong Mingzhu sold 100 million yuan (US$14.1 million) in products via livestream on Sunday, Sina Finance reported on Monday.

Dong attended the livestream via Kuaishou, a leading Chinese online short video platform, on May 10, Mother’s Day and China Brand Day.

At a studio promoting products made in China, Dong, together with livestreaming celebrity Li Jiaqi, showcased a Gree Electric air conditioner at a discount price of 3,699 yuan, 700 yuan lower than its original price. 

About 1,844 such air conditioners, worth about 6.8 million yuan in total, were sold within 5 minutes.

Dong has changed her original attitude toward online sales, and said the livestream was not an end but a new start. She will continue to use the platform to bring high-quality Chinese products online.

Gree electric appliances lost or undersold 30 billion yuan in the first quarter of this year, with net profit falling to 1.56 billion yuan — down 72.53 percent year-on-year — due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

