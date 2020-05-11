In 30 minutes, Dong Mingzhu makes 100M yuan in sales

15 SHARES Share Tweet

Gree Electric Chairperson Dong Mingzhu sold 100 million yuan (US$14.1 million) in products via livestream on Sunday, Sina Finance reported on Monday.

Dong attended the livestream via Kuaishou, a leading Chinese online short video platform, on May 10, Mother’s Day and China Brand Day.

At a studio promoting products made in China, Dong, together with livestreaming celebrity Li Jiaqi, showcased a Gree Electric air conditioner at a discount price of 3,699 yuan, 700 yuan lower than its original price.

About 1,844 such air conditioners, worth about 6.8 million yuan in total, were sold within 5 minutes.

Dong has changed her original attitude toward online sales, and said the livestream was not an end but a new start. She will continue to use the platform to bring high-quality Chinese products online.

Gree electric appliances lost or undersold 30 billion yuan in the first quarter of this year, with net profit falling to 1.56 billion yuan — down 72.53 percent year-on-year — due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.