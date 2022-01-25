In a blunder that could have a significant impact on family finances, the IRS sends out an INACCURATE child tax credit letter to parents.

In a blunder that could have a major impact on family finances, the IRS sends parents an INACCURATE child tax credit letter.

THE IRS is warning parents about child tax credit letters that were sent out with incorrect information.

Some families may suffer severe consequences as a result of the errors.

This year’s tax filing season is expected to be difficult, and the IRS has advised families to double-check their returns.

The IRS is reportedly dealing with a backlog of 6 million individual returns filed in 2021 that have been flagged for review due to mistakes made by taxpayers.

A tax refund is typically the largest check a family receives each year, so there is a lot on the line if a mistake is made on the refund.

Due to a processing holdup with the IRS, refunds could be delayed for weeks or even months.

According to the IRS, the number of people who received the incorrect letters is unknown, but it could be a small group of taxpayers who moved or changed bank accounts in December.

According to Ken Corbin, the IRS’s chief taxpayer experience officer, CTC checks may have been returned unpaid or direct deposits may have bounced from the bank where the account was closed.

“Then the letters may not accurately reflect what the taxpayer received,” Corbin said.

Those who are concerned that their letters are incorrect can log into their accounts on the IRS website.

On their return, they will be able to use the correct information from the website.

“We want taxpayers to have all of the information they need to file a complete return,” Corbin said.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our child tax credit live blog…

According to IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig, the incorrect letters could contribute to a “very frustrating filing season” for taxpayers and preparers.

Taxpayers can use these suggestions from Rettig to make their returns go more smoothly.

After the IRS begins accepting tax returns on January 24, file electronically and quickly as possible.

Making a direct deposit request will also make the process go more smoothly.

“We strongly advise taxpayers not to file on paper if they need a refund quickly,” Rettig said.

The federal government also launched a new website to assist people who qualify for the expanded tax credit in claiming the second half of their payment.

The site is ChildTaxCredit.gov, and it includes a new tool that shows taxpayers their filing options, eligibility information, and instructions for receiving the credit.

Support will be provided in a variety of languages, both virtually and in person.

