In a few weeks, applications for guaranteed monthly (dollar)375 payments will open – see if you’re eligible.

SINGLE mothers in the South will soon be able to receive a monthly stipend to help with bills.

In less than two weeks, the city of Birmingham, Alabama, will open applications for its guaranteed income program.

Embrace Mothers is the city’s initiative.

For a year, single mothers will receive (dollar)375 per month.

To get the program up and running, Birmingham was awarded a half-million-dollar grant.

This is part of a national study to see how guaranteed income affects individuals and families.

The city of Birmingham will not choose the participants, and it will have no idea which residents will receive funding.

The mothers will be chosen at random from a pool of qualified candidates.

The winners will be chosen from among 110 Birmingham residents.

Any woman who is the head of a family with at least one child under the age of 18 is eligible to apply.

The applicant may also be one of the following:

Starting Monday, January 31, and ending Monday, February 7, the application window will be open for one week only.

The application will be available in both English and Spanish and will be completely online.

It will take you about an hour to complete the form.

It’s possible to do it on a computer or a mobile device.

Only those chosen for the program will be contacted directly using the contact information provided on the application.

A total of 132 single mothers will be chosen to take part in the pilot’s research.

These people will not receive a monthly guaranteed income payment, but they will be asked to participate in surveys throughout the program to help evaluate its effectiveness.

Participants will be paid for their time.

We explain which states provide universal basic income, which ranges from $300 to $1200 per month.

Also included are important dates and deadlines to help you avoid penalties when filing your taxes this year.