In a few weeks, automatic tax refunds will be issued; here’s how to ensure that the money is sent directly to your account.

Tax refunds will be issued automatically in a matter of weeks, and there is a way to ensure that the funds are deposited directly into your bank account.

Checking your mail is one way to ensure that your refund money reaches your account.

The best way for taxpayers to get ready is to double-check that they have received their IRS letters this month.

Look for two very important letters from the IRS if you are missing funds from the third stimulus check or if you received Child Tax Credit payments in the previous year.

Letter 6419, for example, is about the other half of the child tax credit payments, which were sent out to millions of Americans on a monthly basis last year.

People must enter information from Letter 6419 to claim the other half of the CTC.

The other letter is for recipients of the third stimulus payment in 2021.

Letter 6475, Third Economic Impact Payment is the title of this document.

The majority of eligible Americans have already received their full payments.

You’ll need Letter 6475 to file a claim for a recovery rebate credit on your tax return if you believe you qualify but never received your payment.

“The Economic Impact Payment letters contain critical information that can assist people in filing their tax returns quickly and accurately,” the IRS said in a statement.

Make sure the numbers the agency is listing for pandemic aid match yours to ensure the tax refund money is sent directly to your account.

Married couples should anticipate receiving two letters, one for each spouse.

“Important Tax Document” will be printed on the envelope of either letter.

Keep these letters, as well as any other IRS correspondence.

Mark Steber, chief tax information officer at Jackson Hewitt, advises, “You should always save tax return-related documents.”

“In the event that something comes up in the next two or three years.”

Between January 24 and 31, the Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting tax returns.

Most people will get their tax refunds in three weeks, but this depends on how you file and how you want to receive your refund.