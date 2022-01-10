In a gaming deal, Take-Two will purchase Zynga for (dollar)12.7 billion.

In a deal worth (dollar)12.7 billion, Take-Two will buy Zynga.

FarmVille is Zynga’s most well-known game; Take-Two’s portfolio includes Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K.

ANKARA (Turkey)

Take-Two Interactive Entertainment announced on Monday that it has agreed to buy all of Zynga’s shares for (dollar)12.7 billion.

According to a statement, Zynga common stockholders will receive (dollar)3.50 in cash and (dollar)6.36 in Take-Two common stock for each share of Zynga common stock.

The transaction is one of the most significant in the gaming and interactive entertainment industries.

While FarmVille is Zynga’s most well-known game, Take-Two also owns Rockstar Games and 2K, which publish popular gaming franchises such as Grand Theft Auto and NBA 2K.

Take-Two Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick said in a statement, “This strategic combination brings together our best-in-class console and PC franchises with a market-leading, diversified mobile publishing platform with a rich history of innovation and creativity.”

Together, Zynga and Take-Two will be able to connect the world through games while achieving “significant growth and synergies,” according to Zynga CEO Frank Gibeau.

Zynga’s stock price soared 46.5 percent to (dollar)8.8 per share at 9.58 a.m. after the announcement.

Take-Two was down 12.6 percent to (dollar)143.76 at 3 p.m. EDT.

The deal is expected to close by the end of June, pending approval from both companies’ stockholders and regulators.