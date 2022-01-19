In a guaranteed income experiment, black women in Georgia will receive (dollar)850 a month.

As part of a new guaranteed income program, hundreds of black women in Georgia will receive (dollar)850 per month.

650 residents in Atlanta’s Old 4th Ward will receive the money over the course of two years as part of the initiative.

Martin Luther King Jr. was born and raised in that neighborhood.

“The dignity of the individual will flourish when the decisions concerning his life are in his own hands,” King said, advocating for a guaranteed income.

According to The Hill, the South’s largest guaranteed income program, Her Hands, was launched by GiveDirectly and the GRO Fund.

Last week, the scheme’s plans were unveiled.

“Our community members are incredibly resilient and resourceful,” said Hope Wollensack, executive director of the GRO Fund.

“Black women are among the most likely to face cash shortages, making it difficult to meet basic needs.”

“This isn’t the result of poor choices; it’s the result of widespread economic insecurity, which has the greatest impact on women and communities of color, as well as those who live at the crossroads.”

“Guaranteed income is a step toward creating a more just and equitable economy — our communities thrive when we center black women in this work,” she added.

In a separate program, Atlanta will pay 300 residents (dollar)500 per year as part of a basic income program.

“Everyone is on this hamster wheel,” said resident Michelle Lockhart to ABC.

“They work two or three jobs, and they work low-wage jobs, but they’re still poor.”

“With an extra (dollar)850 per month, people will be able to spend more time with their babies and enjoy the sunshine.”

