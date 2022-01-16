In a metaverse move, trademark filings reveal Walmart will launch cryptocurrency and its own collection of NFTs.

According to trademark filings, Walmart plans to launch cryptocurrency and its own collection of NFTs in a metaverse move.

WALMART is said to be developing its own cryptocurrency as well as non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Over the last few months, the retail behemoth has hinted at plans to enter the world of cryptocurrencies and the metaverse.

According to CNBC, Walmart filed several trademarks late last month that indicate plans to manufacture and sell virtual goods such as electronics, home decor, toys, sporting goods, and personal care products.

Seven separate applications were filed with the US Patent and Trademark Office, according to the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Walmart says it is “continuously exploring how emerging technologies may shape future shopping experiences” in a statement.

According to the statement, they are “constantly testing new ideas.”

“Some ideas become products or services that customers buy, while others are tested, iterated, and learned from.”

Walmart’s recent business moves indicate that the retail behemoth is serious about future plans to participate in the metaverse, a virtual world that combines aspects of digital technology.

Walmart began advertising a position to help develop “the digital currency strategy and product roadmap” in August, according to Bloomberg.

In October, Walmart took another step into the crypto world by launching a pilot program in which customers could buy Bitcoin at Coinstar kiosks in select US stores.

For the most recent news and updates, visit our cryptocurrency live blog…

The trial program enlisted the participation of 200 kiosks across the country.

Walmart’s CFO Brett Biggs said in December, just weeks before the company began filing the new trademarks, that the company was open to allowing customers to pay in cryptocurrency in the future.

Biggs, on the other hand, believes there is no need to rush any major changes.