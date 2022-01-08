In a new court battle, Bitcoin’s creator, who sits on a £34 billion fortune, is accused of being a liar.

A COMPUTER SCIENTIST who claims to be the mysterious Bitcoin creator and rightful owner of a £34 billion fortune is facing a new court battle.

After a US court ruled in his favor last month, Craig Wright is facing a legal challenge in the United Kingdom, which he claims “proves” he is the man behind the pseudonym Satoshi Nakamoto.

The Crypto Open Patent Alliance (COPA), a group set up by Square, a payments company founded by Twitter billionaire Jack Dorsey, has filed a civil lawsuit in the High Court against the 51-year-old.

COPA is attempting to disprove claims that Wright, a Brisbane resident, is Nakamoto by demonstrating that he does not own the Bitcoin White Paper.

The white paper, which is said to have been written by the anonymous computer genius Nakamoto, laid the groundwork for the cryptocurrency.

On the blockchain, a public record of Bitcoin transactions, Nakamoto’s coins – all 1.1 million of them, worth £34 billion – can still be seen.

Wright has been battling to prove he is Nakamoto for the past few years, and COPA first filed a case against him in April of last year.

And his claim is being contested in court, with accusations that he “forged or otherwise doctored” the documents that prove he is Nakamoto.

When the case goes to trial, Wright’s application to strike and exclude certain evidence was denied by His Honour Judge Paul Matthews.

“Since about 2016 the defendant has publicly claimed to be Satoshi Nakamoto,” HHJ Matthews wrote in his written conclusion.

“The purpose of this claim is to put those claims to the test.”

COPA is requesting that the court rule that Wright does not own the Bitcoin White Paper and is therefore not Nakamoto.

“The claimant seeks a declaration that the defendant is not the author of the Bitcoin White Paper,” he continued.

“The claimant seeks to establish a negative by demonstrating (if possible) that the defendant has had numerous opportunities and made numerous attempts to establish his claim to be the author, but has failed on each occasion.”

Wright, who has Aspergers syndrome and only sleeps four hours a night, claims to have invented Bitcoin on his own, a claim that has sparked skepticism among the crypto community.

He first made his claims public in 2016 and has been vehemently defending them ever since.

COPA, a non-profit that seeks to eliminate patents and litigation that it believes are suffocating cryptocurrency’s growth, is taking on Wright.

“On several occasions when Wright has sought to prove…,” COPA says in their case.

