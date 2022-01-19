In a pilot program, new moms will receive (dollar)900 in monthly payments – see if you qualify.

NEW mothers in Washington, DC, are receiving additional support in the form of a guaranteed monthly income of $900.

Strong Families, Strong Future DC, a new (dollar)1.5 million direct cash transfer pilot program, was announced by Mayor Muriel Bowser on January 13th.

This program, set to begin in February 2022, aims to improve maternal and child health outcomes in areas that are disproportionately affected.

The program will be implemented by Martha’s Table, a non-profit organization.

The nonprofit will be responsible for providing (dollar)900 per month for a year to 132 new and expectant mothers in Wards 5, 7 and 8.

Martha’s Table plans to track the program and assess how direct cash assistance affects the physical, mental, and health outcomes of participating mothers and their children using qualitative and quantitative methods.

“Welcoming a newborn is a cause for celebration,” said Kim Ford, president and chief executive of Martha’s Table.

“With this direct cash assistance, families will be able to focus on bonding with their young child instead of being distracted by the financial stress that often comes with the first year of life.”

People who earn up to 250 percent above the federal poverty level and are in their second or third trimester of pregnancy or have a baby younger than three months will be eligible for the program.

Wards 5, 7 and 8 were chosen because they have the highest percentage of black residents, the lowest average household income, and the least access to prenatal care in the city.

If you live in Wards 5, 7, or 8, you should contact Martha’s Table to see if you qualify.

Each ward’s neighborhoods are listed below.

