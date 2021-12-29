In a pop-up foodbank, Maryhill Church is providing free food to anyone in the community.

Food has been donated in large quantities to St Gregory’s Chapel, and anyone can help those who are in need today.

For this pop-up food bank, there are no referrals required.

Today, a church in Maryhill is hosting a pop-up foodbank for anyone in need.

The community champion at Tesco Extra in Maryhill has given a large donation of food to St Gregory’s Chapel in Wyndford.

Over the last few days, members of the church community have been providing food to anyone in need – no referrals or paperwork are required.

Anyone is welcome to visit from 10 a.m. to 12.15 p.m.

“Another huge delivery of food to St Gregory’s Chapel please can you spread the word to come and share this amazing FREE food so it does not go to waste!!” Twitter Champions wrote.

“They’re open from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.; bring a bag and help us make the most of this delicious food.”

Twitter, do your thing once more!”

St Gregory’s Chapel, 130 Kelvindale Road, Wyndford G208DP is where you will find the church.