In a revised budget proposal, millions of Americans are expected to receive another round of stimulus checks this year.

In a revised budget proposal, millions of Americans are ‘likely’ to receive another round of stimulus checks this year.

Following a budget proposal in the state, Californians may receive another round of stimulus checks.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced a record-breaking budget of (dollar)286.4 billion for the year 202223.

Furthermore, California’s governor revealed that the state has a surplus of more than (dollar)45.7 billion, which is significantly higher than the state’s projected surplus of (dollar)31 billion for late 2021.

Mr. Newsom’s proposal aims to fund climate change, homelessness, cost of living, healthcare, and education, among other things.

Mr. Newsom also hinted that another round of stimulus checks could be on the way, despite the fact that tax rebates were not included in his original proposal.

On Wednesday, he said, “We expect an additional rebate to the taxpayers in the May revise language when I update the budget.”

He also stated that “no new taxes” will be included in the budget.

California launched two stimulus programs in 2021 that returned a total of (dollar)12 billion to state taxpayers.

“How we framed that historic surplus last year, similarly, we will frame our approach this year,” Mr. Newsom said in November.

The most recent one, known as the Golden State Stimulus II initiative, provides eligible residents with payments ranging from (dollar)600 to (dollar)1,100.

California residents must earn less than (dollar)75,000 per year and must file their 2020 taxes by October 15, 2021.

California finished sending out the last batch of payments under the latest stimulus program by zip code earlier this week.

California, on the other hand, announced on Thursday that it will send out up to 100,000 more payments in the coming month.

The number of notices sent out will be determined by the number of people who did not receive one but applied for one by the deadline of October 15.

To be eligible for a GSS check, that group must file their state returns by February 12th.

The state has issued more than 8.2 million GSS II payments worth more than (dollar)5.9 billion, according to the public affairs office.

