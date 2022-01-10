In a roll, I discovered a rare silver Liberty coin that could be worth up to (dollar)20,037.

VALUE COINS can be found in a variety of places, including a coin roll, where one was recently discovered.

On TikTok, “Coinkarmacrew” shared the rare coin that was discovered.

Two people in the background are searching through a coin roll at the start of the over-a-minute clip.

The coin hunters first noticed a silver coin with no lines, which stood out from the rest of the roll.

“That could be old if it’s silver,” one of the coin collectors speculated.

They discovered the coin was part of the US Mint’s Walking Liberty half dollar series, which ran from 1916 to 1947.

Because of the low mintage, coin collectors were hoping to come across the 1916 half dollar.

Despite the fact that the year they found was not the one they had hoped for, the 1919 one they discovered could be quite valuable.

The coin bears the “D” mintmark, which stands for Denver.

Most importantly, just over 1.1 million of those coins were produced.

According to USA Coin Book, a half dollar in average condition is worth (dollar)43.

In “uncirculated (MS-63)” condition, the coin could be worth a whopping (dollar)20,037.

It’s unclear how the coin hunters got the wrapper, but a local bank branch is a common place to find them.

The coin hunters did not respond to a request for comment from The Sun.

Thousands of 1916 walking Liberty half dollars are listed on eBay.

However, before you buy coins online, make sure you’re aware of any possible fakes.

Check the seller’s history and whether or not the coin was certified in the listing to avoid this.

There are numerous other options for finding rare coins besides searching through coin rolls.

The first thing you should do is go through your home and any places where you might keep change.

Another option is to use a metal detector in known treasure-hunting areas.

You can also try to find a good deal on one through USA Coin Book or eBay.

However, before purchasing a coin, make sure you research it and understand its value.

We’ve gone over what makes the VDB Lincoln and 1992 pennies so valuable.

A 1916 standing Liberty quarter sold for more than (dollar)5,100 recently.

