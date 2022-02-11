In a two-year stalking campaign, a “well-liked” Glasgow cafe owner terrorized a woman.

After hounding the woman and leaving her so traumatised that she considered fleeing south of the border to get away from him, Finnieston cafe boss Akram Arebi was jailed today at Glasgow Sheriff Court.

A cafe owner has been sentenced for playing Iron Maiden’s ‘Run to the Hills’ through a woman’s speaker while prowling outside her home.

Akram Arebi, 43, preyed on his victim, leaving her traumatized to the point where she considered fleeing to England.

He also bombarded the victim with text messages, threatened to post intimate photos online, and secretly tracked her to a restaurant during a two-year terror campaign.

Arebi, who has a prior firearms conviction, was sentenced to 290 days in prison today after pleading guilty to stalking the woman between April 2017 and September 2019 at an earlier Glasgow Sheriff Court hearing.

Arebi got to know the victim through a business they both worked in, according to the evidence presented at the hearing.

He became enraged when he saw her with another man and pursued her relentlessly.

Arebi showed up at an airport knowing she was going to be there.

After he called and texted her repeatedly, she eventually blocked his number.

In May 2017, a furious Arebi showed up at the woman’s home in the city’s Strathbungo neighborhood.

The cafe owner repeatedly rang her doorbell, according to prosecutor Stewart McLean.

“Her Sonos speaker started playing Run to the Hills by Iron Maiden,” the fiscal added.

“Arebi had previously had access to this, so she unplugged the speaker from her room and crept into the kitchen in the dark, where she saw him standing in the street smiling from the kitchen window.”

Arebi, a resident of Finnieston in the city, went on to say that he couldn’t live without the terrified woman.

She later received a text from Arebi while out at the Hanoi Bike Club restaurant in Glasgow’s west end, according to the court.

It was a picture of the restaurant with the caption “This is where you are now.”

She hadn’t informed the stalker of her plans.

He then sent a message complaining that she hadn’t informed him of her whereabouts.

Arebi remained “controlling and manipulative,” according to the report.

