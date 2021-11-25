In a Walmart-exclusive Black Friday deal, Roku sells its cheapest streaming box for just (dollar)15.

In a Walmart-exclusive Black Friday deal, Roku offers the cheapest streaming box for just (dollar)15.

In a Black Friday-only deal at Walmart, Americans can get a Roku LE streaming player for just (dollar)15.

The device normally costs around (dollar)30, and the discount is only valid for a few days.

Movie buffs will be able to watch their favorite Netflix and Disney(plus) shows on their televisions without the use of a smart TV.

Americans will also receive a (dollar)5 Redbox credit and a free month of HBO Max, which normally costs (dollar)10.

The streaming device will be available for pickup at Walmart stores beginning at 5 a.m. tomorrow, and it will be shipped to homes across the country.

On December 26, a free 30-day return period begins.

An HDMI cable will be included in the package to assist with the setup of the streaming device.

Walmart has a variety of Black Friday deals on luxury items such as televisions, headphones, and vacuum cleaners.

The price of an LG 80 Series 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV was reduced from $1,627 to (dollar)650.

Meanwhile, a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds(plus) has been reduced in price by (dollar)20, bringing the total cost to (dollar)79.

For (dollar)69, you can get a Eureka MaxSwivel Deluxe Upright Multi-surface vacuum, which was previously (dollar)129.

In addition, as part of GameStop’s early Black Friday sale, there are numerous discounts on various sports, action, and adventure games.

On GameStop’s website, you can get up to 60% off.

With the purchase of a Nintendo Switch, which costs (dollar)299.99, GameStop is including a three-month online membership card and a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.

There are also discounts of up to 40% and 30% on PC accessories and gaming monitors, respectively.

Orders under (dollar)35 may be subject to shipping charges.

To avoid paying additional fees, players may want to pick up their games at a local store.

Call of Duty Vanguard is available for just (dollar)39 on PlayStation and Xbox.

Given that the shooting game usually sells for around (dollar)69.99, this is a major win.

On a game that has only been out for a few weeks, customers are saving (dollar)30.

To find the best deals, shoppers should use Google to look up the title of the game they want and compare prices from various retailers such as Amazon and Wal-Mart.

Other major retailers, such as Kohl’s, Costco, Amazon, Macy’s, and Lowe’s, have started offering Black Friday deals.

