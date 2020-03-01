In China, at least half a million people are infected with coronavirus

China is not a country that cares very much about human life or human rights. Her main focus is on economic growth and progress. I was a little surprised when I first heard of China’s draconian policy to contain the coronavirus epidemic.

Just a few weeks earlier, Chinese government officials tried to silence whistleblowers, hide data, and downplay the importance of this deadly virus outbreak. I’m not trying to get political points here. I’m just trying to understand what’s really going on so I can make the right decisions about my family and my investments.

<p class = “Screen Atom Screen Text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “According to the New York Times, more than 150 million people live in China “Under government restrictions on how often they can leave their homes.” Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) closed more than half of its stores in China in January and remained closed until a few days ago. Currently 15% of Starbucks stores are closed. YUM China Holdings (NYSE:YUMC) closed 30% of its KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell stores and sales in open stores decreased by almost 50%. I don’t think the situation in the industry is different. “Data-reactid =” 13 “> According to the New York Times, more than 150 million people in China” live under state restrictions on how often they can leave their homes. “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) had more than half in January their stores in China were closed and they were closed until a few days ago, currently 15% of Starbucks stores are still closed YUM China Holdings (NYSE: YUMC) 30% of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell stores have been closed , and sales in open stores decreased by almost 50%. I don’t think the situation is much different in the industries either.

China Coronavirus Infection Statistics More

Basically, China has virtually blocked a large percentage of its cities and economy. Why? They reported only 80,000 coronavirus cases and nearly 3,000 deaths. Are these numbers really accurate?

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “We calculated the new one in a separate article Coronavirus death rate, The upper limit for our estimate is 0.5%. The actual rate should be between 0.2% and 0.5%. COVID-19 is not as deadly as we feared. That is the good news. Unfortunately, it is a very stealthy virus that can easily escape detection. “Data-reactid =” 26 “> In a separate article, we calculated the death rate of the new coronavirus. The upper limit for our estimate is 0.5%. The actual rate is likely to be between 0.2% and 0.5%. COVID-19 is not as deadly as feared, that’s the good news, but it’s a very stealthy virus that can easily be detected.

<p class = “canvas-atom canvas-text Mb (1.0em) Mb (0) – sm Mt (0.8em) – sm” type = “text” content = “An important impact of our estimated death rate is the following Only one in 200 to 500 infected people dies from the new corona virus, This also means that if there are 10 deaths in one country due to the corona virus, it can be assumed that between 2000 and 5000 are already infected with the virus. We will use this fact to make very meaningful observations about China, Iran, Italy and the United States below. “Data-reactid =” 27 “> An important impact of our estimated death rate is the following Only one in 200 to 500 infected people dies from the new corona virus, This also means that if there are 10 deaths in one country due to the corona virus, it can be assumed that between 2000 and 5000 are already infected with the virus. We will use this fact to make very meaningful observations about China, Iran, Italy and the United States below.

In China, nearly 3,000 people died from coronavirus. Since we estimate that there are 200 to 500 infected people for each death, China has had between 600,000 and 1,500,000 infected since the beginning of this year.

Now we know that many Chinese coronavirus patients with mild symptoms have never been tested due to a large number of infections across the country. We also know that many coronavirus patients have received no treatment at all that may have prevented some of the deaths. Assuming that 20% of deaths in China could have been avoided by better access to health care, it still means that a total of nearly 500,000 to over 1 million Chinese nationals are infected with COVID-19.

At 3 p.m. on February 29, Iran reported a total of 43 deaths and 593 infections. Since we estimate that every death corresponds to 200-500 infections, there may currently be between 8,600 and 21,500 infected people in Iran. This means that the new coronavirus is freely transmitted by at least 8,000 infected people in Iran.

Italy reported a total of 21 deaths and 888 infections. We estimate that the actual number of infections in Italy is between 4200 and 10.500. There may be at least 3,000 Italians who are infected but undetected.

The first US cases of coronavirus death were confirmed earlier today. The U.S. authorities announced at least three separate cases of unlinked community broadcasts earlier this week. These numbers support our estimate that there are currently between 200 and 500 infected people in the United States who may be spreading the virus.

The story goes on