The Turkish lira is stronger in daily FX-protected account rates.

The Turkish lira gained ground against foreign currencies in newly announced parity rates for FX-protected lira deposit accounts released by the Turkish Central Bank every morning on Thursday.

The US dollar and the Turkish lira were trading at 11.64 and 11.66, respectively, compared to 12.34 and 12.37 on Wednesday.

Euro rates for buying and selling were 13.18 and 13.21, respectively, according to the bank, down from 13.91 and 13.94.

The first set of rates were released by the bank on Wednesday.

On Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced a new deposit account system as well as a slew of other financial measures aimed at protecting the Turkish lira’s value against foreign currency fluctuations.

Under the new system, which compares foreign exchange rates at the start and end of the maturity of resident real person accounts, the Central Bank will pay depositors the difference, whichever is higher.

Under the new system, depositors will receive their principal and interestprofit share regardless of exchange rates.