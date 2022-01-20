In December 2021, annual inflation in the Eurozone hits a new high of 5%.

In December 2021, annual inflation in the eurozone reaches a new high of 5%.

According to Eurostat, energy contributed the most to the figure in December, followed by services and non-energy industrial goods.

The annual inflation rate in the euro area rose to 5.0 percent in December 2021, the highest on record, thanks to higher energy prices, according to the European Union’s statistics office.

According to Eurostat data, the annual inflation rate was 4.9 percent in November 2021 and minus 0.3 percent in December 2020.

“Energy (2.46 percentage points) contributed the most to the annual euro area inflation rate, followed by services (1.02 percentage points), non-energy industrial goods (0.78 percentage point), and food, alcohol, and tobacco (0.71 percentage point),” according to the report.

In December 2021, annual inflation in the EU increased to 5.3 percent, up from 5.2 percent in November, and 0.3 percent in December 2020.

Annual inflation fell in seven member states, remained stable in two, and rose in 18 in comparison to November.

Estonia had the highest annual inflation rate of 12 percent, followed by Lithuania at 10.7% and Poland at 8%.

In December, Malta (2.6%), Portugal (2.8%), and Greece (3.2%) had the lowest inflation rates.

In December, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in the EU and 0.4 percent in the euro area on a monthly basis.