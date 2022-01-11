In December 2021, portfolio flows to emerging markets are expected to total (dollar)16.8 billion.

Foreign investment in non-China EM securities is at a halt, with the omicron variant worsening the outlook, as well as expectations of a stronger dollar and higher US interest rates.

The Institute of International Finance reported on Tuesday that portfolio flows to emerging markets (EM) stood at (dollar)16.8 billion in December 2021, with the outlook worsened by the omicron variant and expectations of a stronger dollar and higher US interest rates.

“Foreign investment in emerging market stocks and bonds outside of China has come to a halt due to concerns that many economies will not recover quickly enough from the pandemic this year,” it said in a statement.

China’s equity markets, on the other hand, saw (dollar)12.5 billion inflows as the country’s economy recovered faster than that of other emerging markets.

Last month, non-China EM debt saw a (dollar)9.6 billion outflow, while China’s debt saw a (dollar)10.1 billion inflow.