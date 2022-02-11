In December 2021, retail sales in Turkiye increased by 15.5%.

In December 2021, Turkiye’s retail sales volume increases by 15.5 percent.

According to data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute, all sub-indices increased on an annual basis in December.

Turkey’s retail sales volume increased 15.5 percent in December 2021 compared to the same month in 2020, according to the country’s statistical authority.

According to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat), all sub-indices increased year over year in December.

When compared to the same month in 2020, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 28.22% in December 2021.

Over the same period, sales of automotive fuel increased by 2.8 percent, while sales of food, beverages, and tobacco increased by 1.7 percent.

Textile, clothing, and footwear sales increased the most among non-food items, rising 77.3 percent from December 2020, followed by medical and cosmetic goods (16 percent), and computers, books, and telecommunications equipment (13.1 percent).

In December 2021, sales via mail order and the Internet increased by 34.1 percent over the previous year.

Turkey’s retail sales volume fell by 2.7% month over month.