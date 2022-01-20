In December 2021, the reserves of the Turkish Central Bank will be depleted.

In December 2021, the reserves of the Turkish Central Bank will decrease.

In December 2021, foreign currency reserves were down 17.4% and gold reserves were down 2.1 percent.

ANKARA (Ankara)

According to the most recent figures released on Thursday, the Turkish Central Bank’s reserves fell to (dollar)111.2 billion at the end of December 2021, down 11.5% from the previous month.

The bank’s international reserves and foreign currency liquidity report revealed that foreign currency reserves – in convertible foreign currencies – totaled (dollar)64.8 billion, down 17.4% on a monthly basis.

The bank’s gold reserves fell by 2.1 percent to (dollar)38.5 billion, including gold deposits and, if appropriate, gold swapped.

Short-term net drains on the government and the Central Bank – foreign currency loans, securities, and foreign exchange deposit liabilities – fell by 6.4% to (dollar)28.1 billion, with (dollar)22.6 billion in principal repayments and (dollar)5.5 billion in interest payments.

Furthermore, the bank’s outstanding foreign exchange and gold liabilities arising from its financial derivative activities with resident and non-resident banks totaled (dollar)64.7 billion, with (dollar)29.8 billion due in the next month, according to the report.