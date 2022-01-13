In December 2021, the US budget deficit will be (dollar)21 billion.

According to the most recent data, total income was (dollar)487 billion, while spending was (dollar)508 billion.

According to the Treasury Department, the US government had a budget deficit of (dollar)21 billion in December 2021.

In December 2020, the amount was (dollar)143.6 billion, which was 85 percent lower.

The budget deficit for the fiscal year 2021, which ran from October to September, was $4 billion.

The current account balance as of June 30, 2021, was (dollar)2.77 trillion, the second-highest on record after (dollar)3.13 trillion in the fiscal year 2020.