In December 2021, US retail sales plummet.

High inflation is a major issue for the American economy and consumers, according to contraction.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to figures released by the Commerce Department on Friday, US retail sales fell sharply in December 2021, falling far short of market expectations.

Retail sales totaled (dollar)626.8 billion, down 1.9 percent from the revised figure of (dollar)639.1 billion the previous month.

The market expected a 0.1 percent drop in December, while November’s figure was revised down to 0.2 percent from 0.3 percent.

However, the annual change in December 2021 was 16.9% higher than the same month in 2020, when the economy was still recovering from the coronavirus pandemic.

“Gasoline stations increased by 41% from December 2020, while food services and drinking establishments increased by 41.3 percent,” the Census Bureau said in a statement.

High inflation continues to be a major problem for the US economy and consumers, as evidenced by the drop in retail sales.

The Labor Department announced earlier this week that the Consumer Price Index rose 7% in December, the largest 12-month increase since June 1982.