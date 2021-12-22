In December, consumer confidence in the United States increased, recovering from a nine-month low.

Consumer confidence in the United States increased in December, rebounding from a nine-month low.

Consumer confidence and spending will be hampered by rising prices and the expected pandemic surge this winter.

According to data released by The Conference Board on Wednesday, US consumer confidence increased in December, rebounding from its lowest level in nine months in November.

The Consumer Confidence Index, which forecasts consumer spending and economic activity, increased 3.9 points to 115.8 points.

The November figure was revised up to 111.9 from 109.5, the lowest since February.

The index’s market consensus was 110.8.

“Despite reports of continued price increases and the emergence of the Omicron variant, concerns about inflation and COVID-19 have declined after reaching a 13-year high last month,” Lynn Franco, Senior Director of Economic Indicators at The Conference Board, said in a statement.

“Looking ahead to 2022, rising prices and an expected pandemic winter surge will continue to be headwinds for both confidence and consumer spending,” Franco added.

The Present Situation Index, which is based on consumers’ assessments of current business and labor market conditions, dropped to 144.1 in December from 144.4 the month before.

According to the report, the Expectations Index, which is based on consumers’ short-term expectations for income, business, and labor market conditions, increased to 96.9 from 90.2.