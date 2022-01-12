In December, consumer prices in the United States increased by 7%, reaching their highest level since 1982.

Consumer prices in the United States increased by 7% in December, the highest level since 1982.

Consumer prices, excluding food and energy, are up 5.5 percent year over year, the highest 12-month increase since February 1991.

The US Department of Labor reported on Wednesday that consumer prices in December increased by 7% year over year, the largest 12-month increase since June 1982.

After rising 6.8% in November, the consumer price index (CPI), which measures changes in prices of goods and services from the perspective of consumers, came in in line with market expectations.

The CPI increased 0.5 percent from the previous month in December, beating the market consensus of a 0.4 percent increase.

In November, the CPI increased by 0.8%.

The food index increased by 0.5 percent in December, but the energy index fell by 0.4 percent as the gasoline and natural gas indices both fell.

The energy, gasoline, and natural gas indices, on the other hand, were up 29.3%, 49.6%, and 24.1 percent, respectively, on an annual basis.

After a 0.5 percent increase in November, core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 0.6 percent in December.

According to the Department of Labor, core CPI increased 5.5 percent year over year, marking the largest 12-month increase since the period ending February 1991.