In December, Germany’s economic sentiment deteriorated.

In December, Germany’s economic optimism falls.

For the first time since June, the figure goes negative.

According to a Mannheim-based economic research institute, Germany’s economic sentiment fell to 29.9 in December.

According to the Leibniz Centre for European Economic Research (ZEW), while market expectations for economic sentiment were 25.3, it was down from 31.7 in November.

For the first time since June, the figure fell.

“The latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic have had a significant impact on the German economy.

In a statement, ZEW President Achim Wambach said, “Persistent supply bottlenecks are weighing on production and retail trade.”

“The drop in economic expectations indicates that expectations for much stronger growth in the next six months are fading.”

“Export-oriented and consumer-related industries, in particular, have lower earnings expectations,” he added.