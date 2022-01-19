In December, inflation in Germany reached a 30-year high.

In December, Germany’s inflation hit a 30-year high.

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

According to official figures released on Wednesday, Germany’s annual inflation rate hit 5.3 percent in December, a 30-year high.

Last month, the country’s statistical department, Destatis, reported that monthly inflation was 0.5 percent.

It went on to say that the high annual inflation was due to high monthly inflation rates in the second half of 2021, as well as base effects from low prices in 2020.

Energy prices rose 10.4% year over year in 2021, while falling 4.8 percent in 2020, according to the report.

“In 2021, consumers had to pay significantly more for heating oil ((plus)41.8%) and motor fuels ((plus)22.6%),” Destatis said.

Meanwhile, according to the statistical department, food prices fueled inflation by rising 3.2 percent in 2021 compared to 2020.

“Goods prices (total) increased by 4.3 percent on an annual average in 2021 over 2020,” it stated.