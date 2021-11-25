In December, parents will receive a (dollar)300’surprise’ increase in their child tax credit – here’s how to get it.

Parents who are short on cash may receive a (dollar)300 “surprise” boost in their final child tax credit payment in December.

On December 15, the final check from the expanded Child Tax Credit program will be mailed to eligible American families.

President Joe Biden increased funding earlier this year to help alleviate some of the financial hardships that Covid-19 had caused many Americans.

Families who are currently receiving payments that are less than the maximum amount may be eligible for an increase next month.

To be eligible, one parent must have lost their job in 2021 or one household salary must have decreased significantly during the calendar year.

Americans are urged to update their financial information on the IRS portal before the December check so that any changes can be noted.

The child tax credit scheme’s highest-earning parents will not be eligible for a raise.

A family can receive a maximum of (dollar)300 per month for each child under the age of six and (dollar)250 for each child up to the age of seventeen.

The deadline for families interested in applying for the child tax credit scheme has passed.

It follows the announcement that parents with two children may be eligible for a payment of up to (dollar)8,000 in the new year.

Parents with children under the age of 13 and a household income of less than (dollar)125,000 are eligible to receive the additional funds.

The support is known as the child and dependent tax credit, and it aims to assist working families with their financial obligations to their children.

Transportation, housekeepers, babysitters, before and after school programs, as well as day camps and daycare are all eligible expenses.

The funds can also be used to care for disabled dependents.

They can be claimed next year when you file your tax return.

Meanwhile, people are urging Congress to send out a (dollar)2,000 stimulus check after Thanksgiving, because 35 million families will lose their Child Tax Credit money in just three weeks.

The December 15 check will be the last monthly payment unless Congress acts to extend the program.

The demands for more money come as the American Farm Bureau reports that Thanksgiving meal prices will increase by 14% this year compared to last year.

According to The Hill, while some of the increase is due to inflation, it is also due to the fact that many people skipped Thanksgiving or had much smaller gatherings last year due to the pandemic.

