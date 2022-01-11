In December, private payrolls in the United States increased by 807,000, exceeding expectations.

Private payrolls in the United States increased by 807,000 in December, exceeding expectations.

According to economists, the job market strengthened in December because the impact of omicron had yet to be seen.

According to the ADP Research Institute’s national employment report released Wednesday, US private payrolls increased by 807,000 in December from the previous month, exceeding market expectations.

The figure was more than double the market forecast of a 400,000 increase in US payrolls in December.

Small and medium-sized businesses added 204,000 and 214,000 jobs, respectively, during the month, while large businesses added 389,000.

“The job market strengthened in December as the effects of the Delta variant faded and the impact of omicron was yet to be seen,” said ADP chief economist Nela Richardson.

“Job growth was broad-based, with goods producers adding the highest reading of the year, while service providers dominated growth,” she said.

She also mentioned that job growth in December pushed the fourth-quarter average to 625,000, up from the year’s average of 514,000.

“While job growth surpassed 6 million in 2021, private-sector payrolls are still nearly 4 million jobs below pre-COVID-19 levels,” she continued.