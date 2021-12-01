In December, some families will be eligible for (dollar)1,800 in child tax credits per child – are you one of them?

In December, some families will be eligible for (dollar)1,800 in child tax credits – are you one of them?

As the final round of child tax credit payments for the year arrives in the middle of the month, some families will receive up to (dollar)1,800 per child.

The IRS has been distributing child tax credit payments to millions of families since July.

Couples must earn less than (dollar)150,000, and single parents filing as heads of households must earn less than (dollar)112,500 to be eligible for the full payments.

Qualifying families can receive up to (dollar)300 per month for each child.

Since payments have been made since July, they will receive up to (dollar)1,800 per child once the next installment is sent out on December 15.

Non-filers who used the GetCTCorg tool before the November 15 deadline will receive (dollar)1,800 payments per child.

If you didn’t use it by the deadline, you’ll have to wait until next year to file your tax return.

Those who were able to use it before the deadline will receive (dollar)1,800 for each child under the age of six and (dollar)1,500 for children aged six to seventeen.

If you have two children under the age of six, for example, you will receive (dollar)3,600.

And if you have one child under the age of six and another between the ages of six and seventeen, you’ll get (dollar)3,300.

You would receive a one-time payment to make up for missing all of the other monthly installments.

Meanwhile, if you started claiming last month before the IRS’ tool closed, you could get up to (dollar)900 per child.

You’ll get up to (dollar)600 per child if you started receiving payments in October.

This year, everyone who claimed tax credits will be able to claim the remaining half of their payments on their tax return.

However, unless Congress acts and extends the expanded child tax credit, it’s possible that this will be the final payment you receive.

We describe how families with children under the age of 13 may be eligible for a $8,000 stimulus payment.

We break down the schools and colleges that are offering grants of up to (dollar)10,000.

We also reveal the ten states and cities that will be receiving stimulus and other payments before the holidays.

Send us an email at [email protected] or give us a call at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]