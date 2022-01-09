In December, the EU’s economic sentiment deteriorated.

In December, the European Union’s economic sentiment deteriorated.

Official data show that the Economic Sentiment Indicator has eased by 2.1 points to 114.5.

Services and, to a lesser extent, retail trade and consumer confidence drove the decline, while confidence in industry and construction improved.

The ESI rose only in Poland ((plus)0.6) among the EU’s largest economies, while confidence fell in the Netherlands (-4.1), Germany (-2.8), France (-2.1), Italy (-1.6), and Spain (-0.8).

In the EU, the Employment Expectations Indicator (EEI) fell 1.4 points to 114.2 for the first time since January.

According to the statement, the decline was due solely to worsening employment plans in the services sector.

“Industry employment expectations reached a new all-time high, and managers’ employment plans improved slightly in retail trade and construction,” it stated.

Meanwhile, the Economic Uncertainty Indicator (EUI) increased by 1.1 points to 16.9 in December, owing to increases in services and retail trade, as well as among consumers.

“Increased uncertainty is likely to be linked to the emergence of the Omicron variant and the reintroduction of containment measures, which will disproportionately affect service sector activities and retail trade,” it stated.