In December, the industrial output of Turkiye increased dramatically.

In December, Turkiye’s industrial output increased dramatically.

In December, two of the three sub-indices rose, outperforming analyst expectations.

ANKARA

Turkiye’s calendar-adjusted industrial production increased 14.4% year over year in December, according to the country’s statistical authority.

The manufacturing industry, as well as the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply indices, showed positive results, according to data from the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat).

In December, the mining and quarrying sector index fell 1.4 percent year on year.

During the same time period, the manufacturing industry and the electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning supply indices both increased by 16.2% and 8%, respectively.

A group of eight experts polled by Anadolu Agency this week predicted that December’s industrial production data would rise 10.8% year over year.