In December, the number of new homes built in the United States increased.

Housing starts in the United States increased in December.

Building permits have risen to 1.87 million, the highest level since January.

According to a report released by the Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development on Wednesday, housing starts increased in December in the United States.

The figure came in at around 1.702 million, which represents the change in the number of new residential buildings that have begun construction.

“This is 1.4 percent higher than the November revised estimate of 1.678 million and 2.5 percent higher than the December 2020 rate of 1.661 million,” the report stated.

Building permits, a leading indicator of market demand, jumped 9.1% to 1.873 million in December, the highest level since January and far exceeding market expectations of 1.701 million.