In December, the Turkish Central Bank intervened in the markets for the fourth time.

The move is intended to support the Turkish lira, which has been losing ground to other currencies.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The Turkish Central Bank intervened in foreign exchange markets for the fourth time this month on Monday, citing “unhealthy price formations.”

The move came after the Turkish lira fell to a new low against the US dollar on Monday, falling to around 14.75.

“Due to unhealthy price formations in exchange rates, the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey intervenes directly in the market via selling transactions,” the bank said in a statement.

Following the move, the lira appreciated against the dollar, trading at 14.30 by 1020GMT.

The first direct intervention by the Central Bank in seven years was announced on January 1, with the previous three totaling more than (dollar)2 billion.