In December, the United States’ manufacturing sector slowed to an 11-month low.

Manufacturing growth in the United States slowed to an 11-month low in December.

The most recent reading shows a 2.4-percentage-point decrease from the previous month.

ANKARA (Turkey)

According to a report released on Tuesday by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM), US manufacturing growth slowed in December to its lowest level in 11 months.

Last month, the ISM manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped to 58.7, its lowest level since January 2021.

The latest reading is down 2.4 percentage points from November’s 61.1.

A reading above 50 indicates manufacturing expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction.