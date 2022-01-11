In December, the US manufacturing PMI fell again.

The manufacturing PMI in the United States fell again in December.

The Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for manufacturing in the United States fell to 57.7 in December, down from 58.3 in November.

ANKARA

According to London-based global data provider IHS Markit, the US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) fell to its lowest level since October 2020 on Monday.

The index, which measures purchasing managers’ activity in the manufacturing sector, dropped to 57.7 in December from 58.3 the previous month.

57.8 was the quick estimate.

“Ongoing efforts to build safety stocks and a severe deterioration in vendor performance, ordinarily signs of improving conditions, continued to lift the headline PMI,” the firm said, adding that “the improvement in the health of the US manufacturing sector was the slowest in 2021 amid subdued output and new order growth.”

Manufacturers have reported additional production constraints as a result of severe material shortages and input delivery delays, according to the report.

“Adding to the sector’s challenges was an ebb in client demand from the highs seen earlier in 2021, with new orders rising at the slowest pace in a year, largely linked to a reluctance at customers to place orders before inventories were worked through,” said Sian Jones, a senior economist at IHS Markit.

Jones went on to say that shortages remained an issue, and that “the end of the year brought some signs that cost pressures have eased.”